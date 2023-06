Before today, she had only read it in books or heard it in conversations but never had it occurred to her that she will one day be part of the storyline.

A pregnant woman who joined a commercial vehicle midway showed signs of labour and started screaming for help.

Midwife Adams Fatimata felt her pain and voluntarily moved in to help her deliver a bouncing baby boy in the speeding vehicle.

JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam caught up with her and has this report.