The Acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Dotse, has in an emotional valedictory speech, acknowledged the hand of Almighty God in his upbringing, growth and career- for seeing him through his life journey from being a lawyer all the way up to being the Chief Justice of Ghana.

According to him, God has been the strong pillar in his life and he believes that, the presence of God in one’s life smoothens their paths and even in difficult times, God always shows up.

“I cannot help but say that if you find God, you have found everything and if you lose God you have lost everything in life and if you put your faith in God’s hands, you’ll see God’s hands in everything that you do,” he said to much applause from the gathering of family, work colleagues, school mates and friends who were at a valedictory ceremony in his honour held at the Supreme Court.

Justice Jones Dotse appreciated former President John Agyekum Kufuor who he said gave him the opportunity to serve at the High Court bench in 2002 upon the recommendation of the Bar Council.

Justice Dotse said that he was elevated from the High Court to the Court of Appeal in 2003 due to his diligence and hard work and from there was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2008.

“To the goodness of God, we were sworn into the High Court on the 18th of June 2002 and on the 23rd of September 2003, we were elevated to the Court of Appeal.”

“And on the 11th of June 2008, Justice Rose Constance Owusu, myself, Justice Anin-Yeboah and Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie were again elevated to the Supreme Court,” he said.

The acting Chief Justice also thanked his family and friends for being very supportive throughout his life and journey.

The Chief Justice-designate, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, was also present at the ceremony and shared heartwarming messages and memories in honour of the acting Chief Justice.