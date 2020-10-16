Actress, musician and entrepreneur, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, widely known as Michy, has dazzled her fans and followers with a new video of herself trending online.

In the video, Michy was seen seated in what appeared like a living room and was dancing.

The ‘Cheating’ singer was seen wearing what looked like a black swimsuit in a bid to show off her banging body.

READ ALSO:

The pretty baby mama of award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale was looking even more beautiful than ever as she whines her waist in the video.

It appears the mother of one is living her best life if her social media posts in recent times are anything to go by.

After posting the picture, it received the targeted kind of attention it deserved as many of her fans took to the comment section to shower glowing words on her.