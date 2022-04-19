The Methodist Church Ghana has donated GH₵100,000 towards the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana in fulfilment of an annual budgetary allocation towards the project.

A Facebook post by The National Cathedral, Ghana, said the donation was made on behalf of the Methodist Church, Ghana by the presiding Bishop, Most. Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo and the Director of Finance, Very. Rev. Anthony Kwabena Cobbah.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral was Reverend Ebenezer Saka Ameyaw, who is the Head of Church Relations and Executive Assistant at the National Cathedral Secretariat.

About the project

The $100-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000, as well as chapels and a baptistery.

The site will also house a music school, an art gallery and a museum dedicated to the Bible.

A board of trustees is supervising the construction.

The board, which was inaugurated in March 2017, is chaired by a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, the Most Rev. Samuel Asante Antwi, with the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle, as Vice-Chairman.

The National Cathedral was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony and spirituality.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.

He said at the time that the construction of the cathedral was in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the general election in 2016.