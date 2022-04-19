A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his sister during a fight over chores in Evanston, police said.

Andy Aphour, 26, is charged with murder in the Saturday evening stabbing of Karen Aphour, 30, Evanston police said Monday.

They were arguing over “routine household chores” when Andy Aphour stabbed his sister several times at a home in the 100 block of Callan Avenue, police said.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. and found Karen Aphour, who was rushed to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Andy Aphour, who was still in the home, was arrested by officers after witnesses pointed him out and the suspect, police said. He allegedly admitted to the police that he stabbed his sister.

He appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on a $300,000 bond.

His next court date is May 2.