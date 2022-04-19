The Ho Circuit Court 1 has charged three persons with abetment and murder over a shooting incident at Pai Kantanka in the Oti Region.

The trio are Kwabena Aduam, Amanpene Gyane and Keabena Asante.

Aduam and Gyane have been granted bail while Asante, who absconded after the act in 2019, has been remanded in prison custody.

The court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, has adjourned the case to 11 May 2022 to take the pleadings of the suspects before the juries will be selected to help the trial judge in adjudicating the case.

The suspects were arrested after the shooting at the Pai Kantanka Omanhene’s Palace which led to the death of four persons.

The suspects wielding locally made short guns stormed the chief’s palace in broad daylight and killed one on the spot with three others dying at the Worawora Government Hospital.

Following investigations, the police arrested two in the town and picked up Asante in Togo after a few months.

The area has been hit with series of chieftaincy disputes despite a court ruling affirming Nana Diawuo Bediako II as the substantive ruler.

Speaking to Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu after court proceedings, one of the victim’s sons, Frank Agyare, said it is their hope that the court proceedings will bring justice.

According to him, since the incident in 2019, the family’s life has since come under threat.

He said the family will be relieved from the pains and trauma if the suspects are jailed.