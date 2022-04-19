The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has cautioned persons living along the east coast of the country to make adequate preparations against possible high tides they are likely to experience in the coming days.

It says the state of the sea is expected to be rough, predicting that the high tides along the country’s coastlines may reach 1.82 metres on Tuesday evening or in the subsequent days.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting at the Agency, Felicity Ahafianyo, warned the impact could be devastating.

“Just selected areas, especially the east coast; those around Keta, Aflao, Ada and Akatsi areas but the west coast, for now, is free except that if we have a rainstorm that is moving, then they have a problem. But so far the rainstorm before getting to their end is not active.

“Once you have the high tides, it brings in water…whereby people’s houses get flooded and then maybe at times get things destroyed. So, that is why this time around we are trying our possible best to inform so that they will take a decision that will be positive, so that the impact that we saw the last time will not happen,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed its preparedness to deal with any crisis that may arise as a result.

The Communications Director, George Ayisi, explained that NADMO is liaising with the GMet and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are effectively communicated to all regional and district officers.

“Especially in the Volta Region, we’ve communicated it through the Regional Director and she is also relaying it to the district directors [to ensure] that we get them as many as possible to move to safer grounds [and] identified places that when the tides comes in, it will not affect them directly,” he stated.