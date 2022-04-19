Ghana’s No. 1 radio station, Adom FM, has once again written its name in history as the official radio station for the Kwawu Easter.

Stakeholders have applauded the radio station for making Kwawu the ultimate Easter destination in Ghana.

One of such is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwawu South Assembly, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Senior, who described the Adom FM experience as unforgettable.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, he said Adom FM brought back the euphoria of Kwawu Easter which had not been held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no Kwawu Easter without Adom FM; you people have really shocked me. Like Oliver Twist, we ask Adom FM to continue the good work,” he stressed.

The MCE said the Easter festivities revive the local economy which hitherto had taken a nosedive.

He called for private partnership to help develop the other potential tourist sites in the Kwawu enclave.

“The Kwawu enclave has lots of tourist potentials. We encourage private investors to partner with the three Assemblies to develop them,” he added.