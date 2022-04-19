The armed robbery gang which attacked a church in the Ashanti region will be cursing their stars for the booty they got after the raid.

According to police, the highest amount they got was GH¢500 from a taxi driver who was visiting the church for the first time.

The robbers, numbering about four, are reported to have attacked the Heaven Embassy Chapel International at Atwima Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Some of the members, including children who were at the All-Night service, sustained gunshot wounds when the four masked men stormed the church.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, because it was a new church, the robbers could not get a lot of money.

“They got just GH¢1 and GH¢2 from members of the new church. Their highest amount was GH¢500 they got from a taxi driver,” the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Godwin Ahianyo said.

He said they suspect the four masked men are area boys who took advantage of the location of the church to launch the attack.

The Ashanti Regional Police PRO bemoaned how some churches, especially in secluded areas fail to alert the police of their activities.

“I will urge the churches to take their security serious and also work with the police to offer them security during night services,” he added.

DSP Ahianyo said the police are on manhunt for the suspects who are currently at large.

Play attached audio for more: