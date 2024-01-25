Gospel singer, Melody Frempong has called for unity and collaboration among gospel musicians in the industry.

She emphasized the need for gospel artistes to work together and break the existing rigidity within the fraternity that hinders collaboration.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Ofie Kwanso show with host Jerry Justice, Melody Frempong said there is a lack of collaboration among gospel musicians compared to their secular counterparts.

While acknowledging the efforts of a few who have attempted to collaborate, she urged others to make concerted efforts to become more acquainted with one another.

During the interview, Melody Frempong also shared her perspective on the multifaceted nature of being a musician.

She emphasized that, being a musician does not prevent individuals from having side jobs.

According to her, making time for music promotion is essential, and having additional sources of income allows artists to sustain their musical careers.

Her call for unity and collaboration resonates with the broader conversation within the music industry about the benefits of artistes working together to enhance creativity, promote diversity, and elevate the overall quality of music production.

Melody Frempong’s advocacy reflects a desire for a more cohesive and supportive gospel music industry in Ghana.

Melody Frempong is currently promoting video of her ‘I’m Alive’ song of the Royalty album.

Watch the music video below:

MORE: