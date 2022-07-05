Ghanaian-born Dr Morgan Gilbert Charles graduated with the highest achievement in Russia this year.

The 27-year-old who completed the Ghana Armed Forces Senior High in Kumasi, got admission to the leading medical school, I. M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Russia.

Through academic excellence, he became the only Ghanaian to win a prestigious gold award in Russia this year.

Dr. Gilbert has admission to Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health.

He has called for support or scholarship to further his education.