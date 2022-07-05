Tuesday’s rains came and went, leaving behind a trail of damage in most parts of Accra.

The University of Ghana was not an exception as the Mensah Sarbah Hall is reported to have flooded.

The flood was as a result of the overflowing of the gutters due to the heavy rains throughout the night.

photo credit: OpemsuoRadio

Residents of the hall say the rooms were not affected, but just the Porter’s Lodge, the car park and the entrance to the hall were flooded.

The Central Cafeteria grounds close to the hall is reported to have been flooded as well.

photo credit: OpemsuoRadio

Residents of the Sarbah hall were however not surprised at all as they say this is something that is not unusual after heavy rains. The water has since been controlled and there have been no reports of any major damage.

📌University Of Ghana, Legon, Mensah Sarbah Hall floods after this morning’s heavy rain.⛈👇🏾#OpemsuoRadio pic.twitter.com/D1u2B3ljPW — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) July 5, 2022

Accessibility to areas around Mensah Sarbah Hall and the Night market has also been heavily affected by the downpour rendering it inaccessible to patrons.

This has been largely attributed to the non-existent of proper maintenance of drainage systems around the affected areas.