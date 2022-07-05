The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has called on the government to consider its members when it comes to the payment of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the wake of the current economic hardship.

This comes after four teacher unions on Monday, July 4, 2022, declared an indefinite nationwide strike over demands for the payment of COLA.

The UPNMG has declared their support for the action taken by the teacher unions and thus, called on the government to “as a matter of urgency pay all public sector workers the COLA to avert further industrial actions.”

Read the full statement below: