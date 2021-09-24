There are lots of entertainers who are blessed with grown-up children who are making waves in their areas of specialisation.

One of the legendary actors with grown-up children is Pete Edochie.

Josephine Edochie is the wife of Pete Edochie and also the mother of his children.

She is a very calm woman.

READ ALSO:

One of her children is Yul Edochie who is a popular actor in Nigeria. Josephine is also a grand mother who does not like showcasing herself on the internet.