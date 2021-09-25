Doctors are baffled by a teenage girl who cries small rocks from one eye.

The 15-year-old girl from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, northern India, is the centre of a bizarre medical mystery, with doctors claiming that her affliction is not medically possible.

Her family members claim that between 10-15 stones have come out of her left eye when she cries.

In a clip, which was filmed in the village of Gadiya Balidaspur, a lump can be seen in the upper left-hand side of the teen’s eyelid.

A person off-camera appears to massage it down until what appears to be a stone drops out of her eye and falls onto the girl’s top. Later, another rock-like item drops from her eyelid, this time coming from the upper right-hand side.

The family have consulted doctors, but all insist it is not medically possible.

This isn’t the first time such has happened.

Back in 2014, the Mail Online reported on Saadiya Saleh, 12, from Yemen, who suffered from a similar condition.

Doctors said they still could not give an explanation for such a phenomenon since the girl, Saadiya Saleh, is not suffering from any known disease.

Saadiya’s condition triggered panic in rural areas where they assumed the girl must be possessed by magic.

A YouTube film aired by Yemen’s Azal satellite TV channel showed doctors gathering a small box full of stones that had fallen from her eyes.