The British High Commission in Accra has announced plans to exempt travellers from Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK) from its simplified travel measures.

UK and other European countries earlier this week announced its “simplified travel measures” which take effect from 4th October.

The measures specify that persons who have received double-dose vaccines such as Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna or the single shot Janssen vaccine “under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, US or UK vaccine programme overseas” will be considered fully vaccinated.

The rules also consider persons who have received jabs under public health bodies in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea or Taiwan as fully vaccinated.

Following the announcement, President Nana Akufo-Addo at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday described the move as retrogressive.

But the High Commission in a statement noted the government is putting measures in place to recognise Ghana’s covid-19 vaccine passport.

“The UK is working to recognise vaccine certificates from other countries as part of a phased review of many Covid-19 certificates from countries across the world.

“This includes recognising Ghana’s vaccine certificate, and in the spirit of our long-term partnership, we are working with Ghana’s Ministry of Health to ensure that this happens as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The statement also commended Ghana on its vaccination campaign and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated when they get the opportunity.

Read the full statement below: