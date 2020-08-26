Fifty-three-old Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson, has shared three beautiful family photos in which she posed with her husband and five children.

The children are three beautiful young girls and two strong men.

The popular saying that the apple does not fall far from the tree seems to have manifested here as her children are beautiful and flawless just like her.

READ ALSO:

Though she is 53 years, the musician could be mistaken for a young woman in her early 20s.

She made the photos available on her Twitter handle.

She was asked to comment with photos of her children, only for her to release the adorable photos that got her fans hailing her on social media.