Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, also known as the Rap Dacta, has taken to social media to show off his senior brother.

Taking to his Instagram page, he posted a photo of quite an elderly man he described as his elderly brother to celebrate him on his birthday.

The photo came as a surprise because many people are more familiar with the rapper, born Kwame Nsiah-Appau’s two brothers who are also musicians.

Posting the photo, he penned a heartfelt message and prayed for God’s blessings for him.

“Happy birthday My senior Bro. U are soooooo cool u chill a beer without freezing it. May God give you longer life and Great health. @hotel_grand_casamora_accra,” his caption read.