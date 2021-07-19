The military is an occupation that has been dominated by men, however, many females have been venturing into it, giving their male folks a run for their money.

In Nigeria, it is not uncommon to see females serving in various jurisdictions in the military.

In this article, we shall be featuring a gallant officer who was the first Nigerian female military pilot. Her name is Blessing Liman.

Blessing Liman

Blessing Liman is a Nigerian Air Force official who was the first female military pilot in Nigeria.

She hails from Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State. Flying Officer Liman was born on 13 March 1984 in Kaduna.



For her education, Liman attended Air force Secondary school Kaduna before proceeding to the Nigerian College of Aviation Zaria.

She was enlisted into the Nigerian Airforce in July 2011 and was commissioned on 9 December 2011.