A Nigerian lady has generated heated reactions for stepping out in a black gown on her wedding day.

A Twitter user with the handle @AskMeWhatIWant has posted photos of a bride in a black wedding dress.

Sharing the snaps, the person captioned it with: “Someone finally did it, so beautiful.”

READ ALSO:

The post drew many reactions from social media with people debating whether wearing black is the best choice of colour on one’s wedding day.

There were those who said it does not signify a bad omen like many believe, arguing that it is just a case of fashion.