UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste and CEO of Lamp Dynasty UK record label, Daniel Amponsah, better known as Danny Lampo, has dropped his newest jam, Number One, on various streaming platforms.

The song, which features fast-rising female vocalist, Adwoa Safoa, has garnered massive numbers and feedback from industry players urging the musician to propel further.

Meanwhile, Danny Lampo has won numerous awards in both Ghana and Europe and even got nominated with his previously-released single “Ebony” under the category of UK-based Afro Pop song of the year.

He was equally billed to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park 2021, which was organized by Akwaaba UK where he performed alongside some top MCs from Ghana and Nigeria. Danny Lampo shared the stage with Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamah, Amerado, Darkoo, King Promise among others.

Meanwhile, he’s also worked and connected with some big Ghanaian artistes based in the UK like Reggie and Bollie, Stephanie Benson, and Star Vicy among others.

The Ghanaian, who was born in Italy, started doing music at an early age and got his first professional song out in 2018 which propelled him to collaborate with legendary Ghanaian dance hall artiste Sonni Balli.

He released a song with Sonni Balli titled “Paper” which made waves across the globe.

Danny went ahead to produce a couple of songs with their scenic visuals. He featured Thiago Beezy and Hafiz on a song titled, We Dey, which was produced by award-winning producer Brainy Beatz.

Danny Lampo at KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2022

In the UK, Danny Lampo worked on other projects and released “Ebony” which became a mega-hit leading him to be featured on BBC and various outlets. The song got featured in a movie titled “Forced” directed by Ghanaian international movie director and promoter, Danny Erskine.

Danny Lampo’s contribution to the music industry in the UK is so tremendous that critics can’t leave him out when talking about musicians with impact in the diaspora.

Nonetheless, Danny Lampo’s project, “Make We Enter”, which features Kwamz has been doing wonders on the global charts.

He is one of the few artistes from Ghana who had a great year in 2020 as he was on almost all the big shows in the UK with some big stars including Grammy award-winning artistes, Anthony Hamilton and Tiana Kocher.

Talking about shows, Danny Lampo performed with Samini in Leeds.

Taking to Instagram following the performance, he said: “My performance with Samini is one of my greatest achievements as an artiste, I’ve always loved and wished to be on the same stage with Samini from the very day I started doing music, and it has been a dream come true.”

Danny Lampo is one of the most trending artistes to talk about if you are in the UK. His music has become a street anthem in most of Europe.

Danny Lampo is currently promoting his new single “Baba” and touring some parts of Europe as well.

