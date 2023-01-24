Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale in the Northern Region massed up at the party’s regional office over the surprising shake-up in the party’s leadership in Parliament

According to them, the decision by the party will not augur well for the party. They want the leadership of the party to rescind the decision or face their wrath.

In a terse message announcing the changes on Tuesday, the party said Dr Cassiel Ato Forson takes over from Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader, while Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Boah replaces James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.