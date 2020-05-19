Selassie Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Selassie Ibrahim, has wowed her fans on social media by releasing photos of her daughter.

For the first time, the actress has shown the face of her all-grown-up daughter in the photos she released.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Mrs Ibrahim’s daughter celebrated her birthday.

However, being a mother, the renowned actress couldn’t keep calm as she took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter.

After releasing the photo, she wrote, “Faithful, faithful,faithful is our God. I can’t be calm ooo it’s my girl’s birthday!!!!! I remember when you were born… how happy I was to look into your sweet face,to feel your tiny hand around my finger,to hold you in my arms. Now watching you grow is such a priceless feeling. My baby , Jehovah got you. Hence you will be blessed beyond measure Happy glorious birthday i love you boo.”