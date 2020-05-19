Ghanaian actress, Selassie Ibrahim, has wowed her fans on social media by releasing photos of her daughter.

For the first time, the actress has shown the face of her all-grown-up daughter in the photos she released.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Mrs Ibrahim’s daughter celebrated her birthday.

However, being a mother, the renowned actress couldn’t keep calm as she took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter.

After releasing the photo, she wrote, “Faithful, faithful,faithful is our God. I can’t be calm ooo it’s my girl’s birthday!!!!! I remember when you were born… how happy I was to look into your sweet face,to feel your tiny hand around my finger,to hold you in my arms. Now watching you grow is such a priceless feeling. My baby , Jehovah got you. Hence you will be blessed beyond measure Happy glorious birthday i love you boo.”