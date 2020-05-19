About 158 police facilities in the Ashanti Region are expected to be disinfected by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The exercise, which will last for five days, is part of measures by the Ghana Police Service to fight and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It is a collaboration between the Police Administration and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and it will cover the police training school, police stations, markets, offices, cells and barracks in the region.

Launching the exercise at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters in Kumasi on Tuesday [May 19, 2020], the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, urged police officers in the region to give their full cooperation to the Zoomlion.

That, according to him, would enable Zoomlion to undertake an effective and efficient exercise.

He, however, explained that some of the police facilities will only be fumigated while others will be disinfected.

He expressed appreciation to the police in the region for their efforts, especially in enforcing the “No Face Mask, No Going Out!” directive.

Hon Osei Mensah seized the chance to reiterate the President’s directive of bereaved families ensuring that a maximum of 25 people are present for burial services.

In this regard, he condemned the playing of football in the region, stating that the development could lead to the spread of the virus.

For his part, the deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyeman Adjim, commended the Inspector General of Police for partnering Zoomlion Ghana Limited to fumigate and disinfect all police facilities across the country.

Shortly after the launch, the Zoomlion Ghana Limited sprayers moved to the Manhyia Police Station to begin the exercise. The team sprayed the barracks, cell and the various offices of the station.

The next police facility to undergo the exercise was the Kumasi Airport Police Station, where its cell, various offices and the entire compound was disinfected to create a safer and more conducive atmosphere for the officers and their families.