Asante Kotoko youngster, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, says he is ready for an invitation to the Black Stars under coach C.K. Akonnor.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League for the Porcupine Warriors.

According to him, he is mentally ripe to don the senior national team colours.

“I have played for the Under-20 before and I did very well. I am ready to play for the Black Stars,” Cudjoe told Asempa FM‘s Sergio Manucho in an interview.

“It’s not about age. It’s about mentality. I know they will call me.

“I want him (C.K Akonnor) to call me. I have confidence that he will call me to play for the Black Stars,” he said.

He has been touted by most pundits as one of the Ghanaian teenagers to leave a mark in the country’s football.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan deal from Division One League side Young Apostles FC.