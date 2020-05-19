Coastal Development Authority has donated 500 face masks and 200 boxes of sanitisers to the Multimedia Group Limited to aid the fight against Covid-19.

Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, praised the media Group for its continuous education of the public on Covid-19.

He highlighted the need to promote the essence of prevention rather than cure to reduce the cases of infection in the country.

“We believe that it is better to be safer than sorry. We are giving 220,000 masks and our target groups are the commercial drivers which we believe have a lot of physical engagement with people, traders, food vendors, hawkers, fishers and also people living with disability,” he said.

The donation was made during Joy FM’s award-winning Super Morning Show, Monday.

According to him, the gesture is to encourage media personnel to act as ambassadors of safety protocols.

“It is critical for all of us to get on board to let the people understand that Covid-19 is real,” he appealed.