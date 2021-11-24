Outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in public circles as Kwame A-Plus, has for the first time put all his adorable daughters on display.

In a new video on Instagram, Kwame A-Plus was seen in a warm hug position with two of his daughters who were on his immediate left and right.

Another daughter was standing close by as they all beam with smiles.

Ghanaian blogger and owner of Nkonkonsa was heard asking the young ladies to introduce themselves to the rest of the world.

The first of the daughters mentioned her name as Ama and said she was 16 years old.

The second, who was already smiling before it even got to her turn, mentioned her name as Betty and said she was 14 years old.

The last girl, said she was called Akua and added her age as 13.