Politician cum musician, Kwame A Plus, has alleged that the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts is providing funds to some creatives in the entertainment industry.

According to him, the sharing of the funds hasn’t been made public, hence there will soon be a meeting by some of the concerned industry players to discuss the way forward.

In a Facebook live video, Kwame A Plus mentioned some celebrities who have so far received phone calls by the Creative Arts Ministry to come forward for “grants” to support their individual projects.

A Plus said the concerned industry players will petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially communicate the issue to him.

