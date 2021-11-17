The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says some 22 individuals battling with the coronavirus disease are in severe condition.

According to the Service on its website, five others are also in a critical condition.

As of November 12, the country’s total active cases stand at 836. These cases are present in 11 out of the 16 regions and data from the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savannah, and Western North Regions currently have no active cases.

The GHS in its latest update revealed that eight new cases have been recorded.

This brings Ghana’s total confirmed cases to 130,727. So far, 128,684 individuals who recovered from the virus have been discharged from the various health institutions.

No new death has been recorded. The country’s death toll still stands at 1,207.

Meanwhile, the Foods and Drugs Authority has authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine on children between the ages of 15 and 17.

Director of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah- Aboagye, says this will help Ghana to achieve proper herd immunity as persons within this age bracket form the active group of the population.

Also, he noted that this will help reduce Covid-19 outbreaks in schools and also help reduce transmission to adults.