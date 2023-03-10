Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has finally released his most-anticipated music video featuring his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah.

The two seem to have put their past behind them after they dated and broke up in 2018 amid controversies until Fella Makafui came into the picture.

Meanwhile, the song titled ‘Cold & Trophies’ was released on Thursday, March 9 and comes in two parts.

Medikal takes control of the first part, Cold, and shares the second, Trophies, with Sister Derby in a colourful video.

The song has since sparked rumours that Medikal might be having issues with his wife, Fella Makafui, since the latter has deleted all photos of her husband on her Instagram page.

The couple for some time has been spotted without their wedding rings, a gesture that has fueled rumours that they might have parted ways though they have a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Taking to Instagram to share a snippet of the song, Sister Derby simply gave the caption, Bestie Things, to ward off talks suggesting they are back together.

Interestingly, a day after the music video dropped, Fella Makafui is yet to make a post on her stories like she usually does for Medikal anytime he puts out a new one.

She rather posted photos from an event she attended at Kempinski on Friday morning to her four million followers on Instagram.

Her caption, “Busy Learning without the L”, proved she feels unperturbed about all the tags on social media after the collaboration.

