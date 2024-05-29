Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has expressed his deep gratitude to Sarkodie for the support he received early in his career.

In a recent interview with KSM, Medikal shared how Sarkodie’s willingness to collaborate with him in 2016 significantly impacted his journey in the music industry.

Medikal recounted his first encounter with Sarkodie when he was still an up-and-coming artiste.

He was thrilled and surprised when Sarkodie agreed to remix his song “Confirm” without any hesitation.

“I dropped ‘Confirm’ remix, and after it started flying, I hit up Sarkodie and Angel Town. I idolize Sark; I needed him so much, and he sent his verse through very quickly. I asked if we could shoot the video, and he didn’t charge me for anything—not even styling. After that, we did other projects. Sark has never said no to me,” Medikal revealed.

Inspired by Sarkodie’s generosity, Medikal said he always gives free verses to talented budding musicians.

He believes that supporting emerging artistes is essential, just as Sarkodie did for him.

“For someone as big as Sarkodie to spend their time on you as a rookie is amazing. That is why sometimes I do it for others. When someone has the talent, and you can give a verse to uplift the person in a certain way, you should go for it,” Medikal said.

According to Medikal, by following Sarkodie’s gesture, he hopes to help other upcoming talented artistes find their footing and succeed in their musical careers.