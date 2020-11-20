The accusations and counter-accusations ongoing between ex-Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and the President’s Office require the media to go beyond the claims to establish the actual truth and serve the public with it.

Media Foundation for West Africa’s Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, says media investigations are even more imperative now as Mr Amidu is predictably going to pour in more accusations.

Recall on Monday Mr Amidu resigned his position as a Special Prosecutor, citing threats on his life and interference with his job as major reasons for his resignation.

Government, next day, refuted all of Mr Amidu’s charges, countercharging that he acted in bad faith.

The truth, Mr Briamah says will only be realised if media acts as watchdogs, rather than just transmitters of information.

“How do members of the public get to know the truth? The ding-dong accusations won’t help; media needs to investigate, delving into the budget and other documents,” he added.

Also speaking on Adom TV’s Big Agenda, Parliament’s Communications Committee Chair, Frederick Opare-Ansah, shed some light on how the now-vacant seat of the Office of the Special Prosecutor could be filled.



