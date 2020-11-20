President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been appointed 2nd Vice President of the Union of West Africa Football Federations (WAFU) Zone B in accordance with the Statutes of the Union.

Mr Simeon-Okraku was elected President of the GFA a year ago and has changed the narrative by being transparent and accountable to the football fraternity.

This, coupled with the #bringBackTheLove agenda, has won over the heart of many football-loving Ghanaians.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana, trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and is also an MBA holder from the University of Liverpool. While in the United Kingdom, he also received various certificates in marketing, hospitality and tourism management.

READ ALSO

He is an astute football administrator and has his name synonymous with football administration serving on various executive committees of the GFA as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.

He again served as the administrative manager of Ghana League Clubs Association from 2008 to 2010.

Before ascending the eminent GFA Presidential throne, he was the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, a position he held flawlessly to the admiration of all and sundry.

He is, therefore, in no doubt well-equipped to hold the fort on the West African Zonal front.