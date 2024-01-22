The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bawku, Amadu Hamza Zanga, has slammed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central in the Upper East region, Mahama Ayariga over his comment about the conflict in the area.

According to him, Mr. Ayariga who is not in the town is just throwing dust into the eyes of the public about the issues on the ground.

The Bawku Central MP has blamed the military for the killing of some residents in the area – an allegation the Ghana Armed Forces has denied.

He also accused government of not doing enough to protect lives and properties in Bawku.

But Mr. Zanga in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem bemoaned the penchant of the MP to play politics with the Bawku conflict.

He stated emphatically that, government has over the years safeguard the peace in Bawku.

In his view, it is important to open the Pandora’s Box to uncover the truth.

“The life of every single person in Bawku is important. No government can solve the issue. Both NPP and NDC must passionately tackle the matter without politics. Mahama Ayariga is not on the ground and is just throwing dust into the public’s eye. We can only resolve the issue when we take out tribal sentiments.” he said.

The Bawku MCE said political parties must work together and rise above tribal divisions.

“Bawku is relatively peaceful now, but the people hold one view, and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) holds another. It is important to probe and determine who is telling the truth.”

Mr. Zanga urged all tribes in Bawku to move beyond their divisions and cooperate with security officials to bring an end to the conflict.

