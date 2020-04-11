Television goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, has joined the list of popular video-creating-sharing app, ‘Tik Tok’ but struggled to get the name right in her first video.

The app has become one of the mediums for most people to entertain themselves since the spread of the infectious coronavirus.

McBrown in the hilarious video she shared on twitter said “Is Tik Tak or? But don’t know how to pronounce it so teach me.”

The mobile app allows watching, creating and sharing of funny and serious videos more of a place where people act silly and stay true to themselves.

Sandra Ankobiah, Tiwa Savage, Becca, Don Jazzy, Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari among others have joined the ‘Tik Tok’ wave to amuse their followers.

Watch the video below: