Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has joined the list of popular ‘Tik Tok’ couple challenge with his female friend he disclosed as Priscilla.

Rockstar, as he is popularly known, in an Instagram post said Priscilla amid the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic paid him a visit.

The video captured the duo answering various questions about their lifestyle.

He wrote: “Stay With Family Home and Stay Safe. #stay home #Son Of Africa. My Friend Priscilla Can’t Stay In her house. Agoro y3 wod3 dodo which literally means she enjoys playing.”

As part of their ‘Stay Home’ challenge, the duo answered questions on who is extravagant, who would marry and have kids first, the worse driver is, who is likely to be arrested among others.

Watch the video below: