The Ghana Football Association has appointed former Black Stars player and Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, to head the national under 17 team.

The former Black Stars coach, replaces the newly appointed Black Princesses head trainer Ben Fokuo.

The former Ghana international, who won the All Africa Games for Ghana in 2011, will be assisted by Winfred Dormon and Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

Mr Konadu, who has headed almost all the national teams at any level in his journey as coach, has handled youth teams such as Red Bull Academy at Sogakope, Fetteh Feyenoord Academy now WAFA and Wa All Stars.