Julian Nagelsmann has been confirmed as the new head coach of Bayern Munich and will begin his new role on July 1.

Both RB Leipzig and Bayern announced the decision on Twitter. The move confirms the departure of Bayern’s current boss Hansi Flick, who has had his request to terminate his contract accepted.

Flick will step down when his contract expires on June 30. Nagelsmann, 33, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Nagelsmann told Leipzig’s official website: “I will leave RB Leipzig with a heavy heart. I’ve been able to coach a special team here at a club with huge opportunities and the best possible conditions to work in. Everybody here, including the staff who work alongside the team, have ensured that we’ve written plenty of stories for the club’s history books and are continuing to do so now. I’m really proud of that.”

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “There has been a lot of activity over the past few days regarding the role as head coach of FC Bayern Munich. Following this, Julian Nagelsmann approached us and expressed in open talks that it is a lifelong dream of his to become coach of FC Bayern and that he would like to make the move to Munich if the opportunity presented itself after the end of this season.

“Julian has taken a fantastic path in Leipzig and developed the club very successfully. He has not only improved individual players but has also taken the team as a collective to the next level.”