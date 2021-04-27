A grieving husband has narrated how his newly wedded wife mysteriously died just few hours after their wedding.

Sharing his sad story on Afrimax English, he narrated how their wedding was the talk of town, with enough food to feed the multitudes who showed up.

He said after their reception, they headed home for a ‘brief night’, a night that turned out to be his worst nightmare.

“We had a long time project to be happy and raise our kids. On our wedding day, we organised the wedding as usual. That day, we had a very wonderful ceremony. After the reception, we went to our new home. We spent half a night. When I woke up, I didn’t see her. When I woke up and didn’t see her, I thought she was close and she’s preparing something.”

However, moments after he realised his wife had vanished from plain sight, he said the police were notified and a frantic search was commenced with the help of residents.

It was days later that a forest guard came up with information that he saw the newly wedded woman heading towards the deeper part of the forest, where a large lake is located.

“In the morning I didn’t see her, I informed the police and investigations began. We searched around but we couldn’t find her. We kept on searching for days and later her body was found lying on the lake shores. She had no problem. If she had, we would have discussed about it and solved it.

ALSO READ

“I was her husband for only few hours. Can you imagine your soul mate can go without saying a word? And she just died. People have been saying all sorts of things and the reality is that I myself have no clue about what happened to her.”

The devastated man said his wife was not depressed.

“Some people are jealous. They can’t let you have joy. They can’t let you have peace. I had deep sorrow and depression. What happened was beyond my thinking capacity. I can’t even explain what happened,” he said.

Watch video below for more: