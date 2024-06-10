The Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Administration Modernization (MTNIMA) has been represented by a high-level delegation, led by the Secretary General, Mr. Aly Silli Soumaré, to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the largest tech and startups event in Africa. This 2nd edition, held from May 29th to 31st, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco, brought together thousands of participants from around the world.

Following a successful first participation in 2023 in Dubai and in 2022 in Marrakech, the Ministry has decided to renew its presence this year as an official exhibitor with a pavilion dedicated to the Mauritanian digital ecosystem and innovation.

Mauritania’s official participation in GITEX AFRICA is an opportunity for the Ministry to showcase Mauritanian startups, highlight the country’s technological advancements to an international audience and meet potential investors and partners.

On the sidelines of this international event, the Secretary General of the Ministry, Mr. Aly Silli Soumaré, participated in a high-level discussion on “Governance for a Data-Driven Africa.” This panel focused on the pressing need for cohesive policies to bridge the digital gap, facilitating inclusive connectivity and empowering Africa to seize the opportunities presented by groundbreaking data technologies for transformative socioeconomic progress.

The Director of Innovation of the Ministry, Mrs. Mariem Kane, participated in a panel on transforming urban centers into hubs of technological innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting local economies and job creation.

The Ministry also sent representatives from ten Mauritanian startups, selected through a selection process with an expert jury, to participate in this important technological event. Two of these startups were selected for the semi-finals of the Supernova Challenge, Neotic Kalbe in the FinTech&Blockchain category and InsightEx in Sustainability and AgriTech category, and one (InsightEx) has won the Women in Tech Award.

Mauritanian startups present at Gitex Africa also participated in the Demo Day Pitch to present their solutions to investors.

At this 2024 edition, the Ministry organized, alongside Gitex, an event dedicated to Mauritania to present the digital agenda and actions taken by the ecosystem to develop the digital economy, in collaboration with representatives from the Federation of Services, Chamber of Commerce(CCIAM), National Digital Agency (ANETAT), Central Bank (BCM), National Training Center (CFED), National Agency of Investment (APIM), Telecom operators (MATTEL, MAURITEL), incubators (HADINA RIMTIC), tech companies and startups.

During this event, participants exchanged their visions, programs and experiences, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and develop technological innovations for the benefit of economic and social development in Mauritania and Africa.

On the sidelines of GITEX, the Ministry delegation participated in the “Green Digital Transform Africa” workshop and the meeting of stakeholders of the Digital Transformation project component of the WARDIP project organized by SMART AFRICA.

The National Digital Agency (ANETAT) also participated in the CAITA meeting organized by SMART AFRICA on the sidelines of GITEX. The National Digital Agency of Mauritania (ANETAT) signed an MOU with The National Digital Agency of Morocco (ADD).

In addition to their participation in the main events, the delegation organized a series of important meetings during the event with a large number of actors in various technological fields, as well as international organizations and governments.

The Ministry partners HUAWEI, Générale de Banque de Mauritanie, MATTEL, Société pour le Développement des Infrastructures Numérique (SDIN), MAURIPOST, MAURITEL, International Mauritania Telecom (IMT) contributed to the success of Mauritanian participation in this 2nd edition of GITEX Africa 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

More Images: https://apo-opa.co/4bRYcSw

