A number of reactions have greeted the sacking of Hearts of Coach Head Coach, Samuel since the news came in yesterday.
Mr Boadu has mutually parted ways with Hearts after the club’s poor start to the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.
The former Medeama gaffer is said to have agreed to a mutual termination following a meeting with the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede as the Rainbow club seeks to return to winning ways.
The decision has since generated mixed reactions from many Phobia fans.
While many were delighted by the news, a few others were also unhappy about the sacking.
Below are some reactions as expressed by both fans of the club and other sports lovers on Twitter below: