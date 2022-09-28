A number of reactions have greeted the sacking of Hearts of Coach Head Coach, Samuel since the news came in yesterday.

Mr Boadu has mutually parted ways with Hearts after the club’s poor start to the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

The former Medeama gaffer is said to have agreed to a mutual termination following a meeting with the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede as the Rainbow club seeks to return to winning ways.

The decision has since generated mixed reactions from many Phobia fans.

While many were delighted by the news, a few others were also unhappy about the sacking.

Below are some reactions as expressed by both fans of the club and other sports lovers on Twitter below:

Samuel Boadu didn’t only win trophies, he won the ‘hearts’ of many 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/cfMJj057bJ — Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) September 27, 2022

We will no longer see Samuel Boadu in the dugout for Accra Hearts of Oak. pic.twitter.com/dDDaq6eWlL — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 27, 2022

Hearts of Oak has finally sacked Samuel Boadu, watch us win everything — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 27, 2022

As I just announced that, I’m no longer a hearts of Oak fan until further notice after Coach Samuel Boadu resignation, the Kotoko fans & the board members are in my dm, begging for me to join them with a huge some of money Cash but I’m still thinking of it 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nana Fapimso 👊 (@pnorvinyo_17) September 27, 2022

After All, Samuel Boadu received more Yellow Cards than any of the players he coached during his two year tenure. pic.twitter.com/yZ0YXyyds8 — Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) September 27, 2022