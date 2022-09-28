Hearts of Oak have named U-20 coach Samuel Nii Noi as interim head coach following the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu on Tuesday afternoon.

Boadu, who won the double in his first season with the club has left the club after a poor start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Hearts of Oak have recorded a defeat and two draws in their first three games played.

Assistant coach, Hamza Mohammed Obeng and goalkeeper’s coach Eric Amponsah have all left the club.

Nii Noi is returning to the senior team after his demotion as assistant coach to Hearts of Oak youth team (Auroras FC) prior to the start of the new season.

A statement signed by the Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, Nii Noi will lead the team and will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah at training until a new head coach is found.

“Accra Hearts of Oak have decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and energy to ensure its brother objectives are achieved and it feels the time for a new direction now.

“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories which always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

“In the interim, the coach of the U-20 Samuel Nii Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest the Phobians are close to appointing Dutchman Erik Van der Meer as the new head coach.

Van de Meer holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has been unattached since leaving his Saudi Arabia U20 job in March 2021.

He has previously handled Qatar SC, Honved Budapest, PFK Stal Kamyanske, Frenz United, and Al Ahli Doha amongst others.

The Dutch tactician has also been in charge as an academy manager of Ukrainian side Metalurg Donetsk and director of football at Qatari club Al Shamal SC.

Hearts of Oak will host Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 4 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.