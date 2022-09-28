Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, arrived in Ghana and was spotted in the plush mansion of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

A series of videos posted on Fella Makafui’s Snapchat page showed her and Davido together in a video.

In the video, Davido thanked Fella Makafui for feeding him as he acknowledged that the beautiful actress was also a phenomenal cook.

“Mama! Mama, fed us today ooo,” Davido said in the video.