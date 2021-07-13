There was an interesting moment when Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Royal House Chapel Founder, Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, tied the knot.

Naa Dromo, who got married to her fiancé, Nana Nimoh, got everybody in suspense when it got to the time for the couple to kiss.

After being beckoned to have to kiss the bride, the groom had to wait because the bride wanted to pray.

With the help of her bridesmaids, Naa Dromo said a quick prayer before she grabbed her husband for that special kiss.

