Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Royal House Chapel Founder, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has tied the knot.

Naa Dromo tied the knot with her fiance called Nana on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Before their white wedding at the church of Naa Dromo’s father, the couple’s pre-wedding photos had popped up.

Just like everything about their marriage ceremony, the pre-wedding photos have been themed on royalty.

In some of the photos, Naa and Nana dressed like a queen and a king.

Adorned in expensive wine-coloured robes, Naa had a crown on her head while Nana also had his head covered.

In other photos, Naa wore a skirt and top with Nana going for a black suit.

