The police have arrested 788 motorcycle riders in a special operation in the Accra metropolis, to crack down on criminal activities.



The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the motorcycles of the suspects have been impounded.



She gave the breakdown of the motorcycles impounded by the police as Weija, 35, Sowutuom, 42, East Legon, 42, Cantonments, 21, Odorkor, 51, Adentan, 33, and Nima, 70.



The others are Ministries, 23, Kpeshie, 35, Ngleshie Amanfro, 18, Ayimensah/Abokobi, 16; Accra Central, 18; LA, 25; Anyaa, 40; Mamprobi, 30; Dansoman police, 79, Okpoi Gonno police, 23, Lakeside police, 16, Adabraka police, nine, Madina, 55, Jamestown, 25, Kotobabi, 41, and Sakumono, 24.



DSP Tenge said, in another development, the police arrested Tony Hounjeoe, a Togolese, at Nungua, in Accra.



She said a search on him revealed a pistol, a hacksaw blade, a wheel spanner, a cutter, a pair of scissors and 20 GH¢50.00 notes suspected to be counterfeit.



DSP Tenge said suspect Hounjeoe in the company of two others, now at large, onboard a Nissan Primera taxi cab with registration number ER 2343 U, was stopped at the Nungua checkpoint.



She said the suspects have been taken to National Operations Department at the National Police Headquarters for investigations.