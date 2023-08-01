On Sunday, July 30, 2023, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, embarked on a significant journey to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in their Emancipation Day Celebration.

The event, observed every August 1, commemorates the historic abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.

As the esteemed guest of honour, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received a warm reception upon arrival at the Port of Spain, the capital town of Trinidad and Tobago.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio captured the momentous occasion as the plane carrying the Ashanti Kingdom’s revered leader touched down at Piarco International Airport.

The government officials of Trinidad and Tobago extended a gracious welcome to the Asantehene upon disembarkation.

An impressive guard of honour was assembled, and the Asantehene meticulously inspected it before proceeding to a grand welcome ceremony.

The President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, personally extended an invitation to the Asantehene to be the special guest for their 2023 Emancipation Day.

To formalise the invitation, the Prime Minister of the country, Keith Christopher Rowley, and their Honouree Counsel, participated in an official ceremony.

It is worth noting that Trinidad and Tobago holds the distinction of being the first country to observe Emancipation Day, making the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II even more significant as he joins in commemorating this historic event.

