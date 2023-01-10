Popular Ghanaian internet sensation Moesha Boduong has flaunted her bare face without makeup on social media as many drool over her natural beauty.

In the photos she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was spotted flaunting her lovely flawless and radiant light skin.

Rocking her soft locs hairdo in style, Moesha Boduong beamed with radiant smiles as she showed her ever-white teeth in the photos.

The lovely socialite rarely shares photos or videos showing her bare skin and this got many people appreciating the dynamics of her infectious beauty.

