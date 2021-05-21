Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila, seems to be ready to follow her mother’s footsteps in making music.
In a new video, Naila is captured singing her mother’s new song, God’s Child, so perfectly as if she wrote the lyrics.
The little girl was performing with a toy microphone and keyboard, and she is seen playing the keyboard herself.
Naila’s body movement and facial expression while she performed showed how much she loved the song and the whole thing she was doing.
Many people have praised the four-year-old girl and said she is ready for music.
