The chances of catching a cheating girlfriend or a cheating boyfriend are always there and when one does discover a cheating partner, they could either choose to end the relationship or continue with it.



Whatever the case though, never do these things when you catch your partner having an affair.



Below we list three of them:



Violence



Being cheated on is not grounds for battering your partner. The law will take its full course and you’d have lost on two sides – your partner, and your freedom.



You could argue that losing a shameless, cheating partner is not really a loss but still, the point stands.



It is enough heartbreak that your partner did not turn out to be deserving of your trust and affection as you thought they were. Don’t lose your freedom because of them. Domestic violence is never acceptable and resorting to that will leave you full of nothing but regret.



Leak nudes



Revenge porn or revenge pornography is the distribution of sexually explicit images or video of individuals without their consent and this is what you’d be guilty of if you decide, in your indignation, to share that picture of your partner online.



Making a public scene



Not because the cheating person deserves any pity of covering up, really. You’d be doing this for yourself.



Causing a public scene either by fighting or screaming or something else will be embarrassing for you and you do not need that.



It is better to walk away from that scene of discovery and plot your next move without drawing the attention of a crowd.



You can noiselessly treat his or her fuck up. And that’s the advisable, classy way to go about it.